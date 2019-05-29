No development powers yet for new super housing agency

The Kāinga Ora-Homes and Communities Bill introduced today integrates three housing entities into one - Kāinga Ora-Homes and Communities. It is the first step towards a super government agency with urban development powers.

President of RMLA, Rachel Devine says: "Our members have been expecting some form of urban development authority for several years now and it seems we will have to wait longer to see what that means in practice."

There are no development powers for the new entity in the Bill. The Bill provides for a new Government Policy Statement on housing and urban development.

In considering the Bill, Rachel Devine says: " We will consider how the GPS might connect with future development powers."

The first reading of the Bill is expected in a few weeks and then there is opportunity for submissions.

The RMLA will prepare a submission on the Bill on behalf of its members.











