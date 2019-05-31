Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Environment groups call for bottle refund schemes

Friday, 31 May 2019, 12:35 pm
Press Release: Kiwi Bottle Drive

Environment groups and councils call for bottle refund schemes at Parliament


May 31, 2018


A petition calling for the introduction of a cash-for-trash bottle refund scheme, similar to the bottle refunds New Zealand used to have, was submitted on at the Environment Select Committee yesterday morning by anti-plastic campaigners.


Backed by local-government and environment groups, and joined on-the-day by local zero waste groups dressed in bottles and cans salvaged from Wellington's streets and beaches, campaigners Holly Dove and Hannah Blumhardt presented to MPs at the select committee, asking them to recommend the government introduce a mandatory refund scheme for beverage containers for New Zealand.


Campaigner and coordinator of The Kiwi Bottle Drive Holly Dove said the hearing went well.


“There’s been a huge swell of public support in the past few months, and we’re backed by council and many different organisations, so it was exciting to finally get a chance to speak to our petition and tell politicians on the select committee why New Zealand needs a bottle refund system now.”


Bottle refunds are a “no brainer” said Dove.


“It’s a really simple and effective waste minimisation tool which New Zealand could implement right now using existing legislation.


“While doubling our recycling rate and cleaning up our streets, a bottle refund scheme means great fundraising opportunities for community groups and schools - it’s a win for people and planet.”




Dove delivered the petition late last year, with a team of support, including Wellington’s Mayor Justin Lester.


Mayor Justin Lester said the Wellington council was in full-support of bottle deposits, which were a “back to the future” solution for waste minimisation.


"Bottle deposits are the next logical step for New Zealand to take in terms of waste minimisation and moving toward a zero waste economy," he said.


Greenpeace’s oceans campaigner Jessica Desmond said the organisation supports bottle deposits as part of a comprehensive strategy to tackle the plastics crisis.


“Plastic bottles and other beverage containers are a huge part of the waste problem in New Zealand, and far too many of these materials are ending up in landfills, leaking into the environment or being shipped overseas to be someone else's problem. With bottle deposits we can have closed-loop recycling and refillable options on-shore.”


"Globally plastics waste is choking our oceans, we urgently need a plan and better systems, like bottle refunds, to protect it,” Desmond said.


Hannah Blumhardt of the New Zealand Product Stewardship Council said setting up a nationwide bottle deposit scheme for New Zealand was not a complicated task.


“The Government already has the power to set up bottle deposits under the Waste Minimisation Act 2008 - you couldn’t really ask for a more popular, do-able and effective environmental policy,” Blumhardt said.


Chair of the Zero Waste Network Marty Hoffart, representing a large group of community recyclers across New Zealand, said there would be significant community benefits.


“We have a network of community recyclers and transfer stations across the country that can act as drop-off points, and supermarkets can invest in reverse vending machines if they wish.


“There is no good reason for further delay on bottle deposits in this country - we’re ready to go, we’re just waiting on the Associate Minister for the Environment to give this the green light.”


From here the select committee will consider the petition and Dove said this was the beginning of the public push for bottle deposits.


“We have the opportunity to learn from international best practice to design a uniquely Kiwi scheme. We have the opportunity to create jobs in a circular economy, while stopping needless waste and protecting the life of the oceans from plastic pollution” Dove said.

“Bottle deposits are a win for us and our environment, now we’re looking forward to some government action to introduce them.”


ends

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Kiwi Bottle Drive on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

  • Gordon Campbell from the Budget Lockup - On the ‘morning after’ feeling from the Wellbeing Budget

    • ALSO:

    .

     
     

    Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

    Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

    ALSO:


    Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

    The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

    Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

    ALSO:

    Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

    Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

    ALSO:

    Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

    Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

    It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

    ALSO:

    Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

    PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     