Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Education providers reminded about immigration advice laws

Wednesday, 5 June 2019, 10:33 am
Press Release: Immigration Advisers Authority

5 June 2019

The Immigration Advisers Authority (IAA) has visited more than 20 education providers in the past week, reminding them of the laws around providing immigration advice for New Zealand.

“Last year an Auckland based education agent was sentenced to home detention for providing unlawful immigration advice. As part of its regular proactive compliance practice IAA investigators got out and remind education providers of the clear laws that surround the provision of immigration advice,” says the Registrar of Immigration Advisers, Andrew Galloway.

“Overall we found that most of the establishments were aware of these requirements, however some issues were raised during the operation which will be investigated by the IAA.

“In one case a private training establishment had a practice which raised serious concerns and will be the subject of an investigation into the potential for unlicensed immigration advice.

“Only a licensed adviser or someone exempt can provide immigration advice. Many education providers engage licensed advisers, ensuring they were always on the right side of the line.

“The exemption for education advisers is for offshore only, and limited to student visa matters. If people want broader immigration advice such as pathways to residency or advice about bringing partners and families to New Zealand they need to use a licensed adviser or someone that is exempt.”

The IAA has factsheets available for education providers in several languages and encourages all education providers to ensure they are keeping to the letter of the law.



“The IAA will continue to run proactive campaigns in the near future, the likely target of future campaigns may be recruitment firms, employers and associations. Unlawful immigration advice can cause significant stress and problems for visa applicants, not to mention putting them out of pocket or putting their dreams of moving to New Zealand in serious jeopardy.

“If people need help with a visa application, they should only use a licensed immigration adviser or exempt person,” says Mr Galloway.

The IAA’s online register of licensed advisers is available for those who want to search for a licensed immigration adviser. More information on the IAA can be found at www.iaa.govt.nz

The IAA investigates complaints made by the public about unlicensed immigration advice. Individuals found breaking the law can face up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to NZD$100,000.

[ENDS]

© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Immigration Advisers Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget Breach: SSC Will Investigate Treasury Secretary's Response
State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced an investigation into recent questions raised concerning the Chief Executive and Secretary to the Treasury, Gabriel Makhlouf, and his actions and public statements about the causes of the unauthorised access to Budget material. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Fallacy Of Political Moderation

Supposedly, political parties live and die by their success in cultivating the middle ground. This is where crucial numbers of rational, well informed voters are believed to congregate, waiting to embrace messages of restraint and moderation, provided there’s a little bit on the side for them, too.

This ‘myth of the political centre’ is a shared belief among politicians and journalists alike. (It dovetails nicely with journalism’s ‘myth of objectivity’, which promotes a similarly ideal fiction of even-handed moderation in all things.) More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Report & Video: PM's Post-Budget Post-Cab

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern opened her post-Budget post-cabinet press conference with a run down of her post-budget week plans, her assessment of the post-budget response from mental health, and a summary of the government's new investment in DHBs. More>>

ALSO:

Fast Process For Racing Bill: Profit 'Takes Priority Over Good Democracy'

The Salvation Army is extremely disappointed that the Government is prioritising profit and propping up New Zealand’s racing industry over people and problem gambling harm. More>>

ALSO:

Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

ALSO:


Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

ALSO:

Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 