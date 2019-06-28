Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Dutch EV adventurer meets Minister Megan Woods

Friday, 28 June 2019, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Plugmeinproject

Dutch EV adventurer meets Minister Megan Woods

Wellington, July 28 - Dutch adventurer Wiebe Wakker met Minister of Energy and Resources, Megan Woods yesterday at Parliament. The Netherlands ambassador to New Zealand, Mira Woldberg joined them for the event. Wiebe Wakker drove his fully electric ‘Blue Bandit’ wagon from the Netherlands to Wellington in the course of three years.

Wakker is founder of ‘Plug Me In’, a project with the ambitious task of driving an electric car from the Netherlands to the other side of the world to prove how reliable sustainable mobility can be. Wakker left Amsterdam on 15 March 2016 crossing 34 countries and driving nearly 100,000km without filling up at a fuel station. It’s the World’s longest journey in an electric car and the record will soon be definitive when Wakker reaches Bluff, the end destination of his three-year-long journey.

Yesterday when Wakker met with Megan Woods, Energy and Resource Minister of New Zealand he made no secret of just how passionate he is towards New Zealand’s uptake of electric vehicles.

“The density of fast-chargers in New Zealand is huge. You can find one approximately every 70km on the country’s highway network, which makes New Zealand one of the best countries in the world to drive electric thanks to a few companies who saw the infrastructure opportunity a few years ago,”

“The downside at the moment is that the initial costs of an EV are high. There are a number of ways governments could do more to incentivise the uptake. These will make it more attractive for people to purchase an EV which is important to tackle climate change. New Zealand’s electricity is more than 80% renewable, so it makes perfect sense to drive electric in this country,” Wakker says.



Minister Megan Woods has been involved in the deployment of EV infrastructure in New Zealand “I drive an electric car myself and we are considering more options to make it more attractive for New Zealanders to start drive electric.” Minister Woods says.

The Netherlands ambassador to New Zealand spoke about the ambition of the Dutch government. It is committed to only sell zero-emission cars and to reach 1.8 million charging stations by 2030. There are already 45,000 electric vehicles on the road in the Netherlands. Ambassador Mira Woldberg said: Wiebe Wakker has become a real electric vehicle ambassador. When he decided to go on this world journey in his Blue Bandit wagon, it was not sure where he was going and how long it would take him. His travel required perseverance, and courage to take bold steps. It inspired us at the Embassy to start a pilot to do without our petrol-fuelled Embassy car and instead use the electric bike or the ambassador’s hybrid car.

Today, Wakker will make his way to the South Island and start the final leg of his journey. Thousands of people are following Wakker’s journey through social media. His record-breaking trip had many challenges and highlights which Wakker shares on his website plugmeinproject.com, his Facebook page, Instagram and YouTube channel.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Plugmeinproject on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>

 

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

At Select Committee: WRC Blames Bus Troubles On City's Challenges

Wellington's Regional Council is blaming a perfect storm of new operators, buses, routes, driver shortages and design failures for the shambolic introduction of new bus services a year ago. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Environment Accounts: NZ's Household Emissions Increasing

Household emissions of greenhouse gases increased 19.3 percent from 2007 to 2017, mainly due to rising emissions from road transport, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Legislation: End Of Life Choice Bill Passes Second Reading

Just 20 MPs had the opportunity to debate the bill and many shared personal stories of watching family members die in what was at times an emotional display in the House. More>>

ALSO:

Other Bills:

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 