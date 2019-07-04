Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ministry response to Primary Principals' Ballot result

Thursday, 4 July 2019, 11:12 am
Press Release: Ministry of Education

Please attribute to Ellen MacGregor-Reid, Deputy Secretary for Early Learning and Student Achievement

Primary principals have voted to reject over $64 million in NZEI Te Riu Roa recommended pay rises.

This is a significant amount of money for just over 1,900 principals.

The rejected offer also included additional staffing to support principals of our smallest schools and a clear commitment from the Ministry, NZEI and the PPTA, through an accord, to working on the issues of workload, well-being and pay parity between groups of principals.

It is not new that teachers in large schools with leadership responsibilities do, in some cases, receive more money than principals of small schools. This reflects the fact that funding for schools has always been based on the number of children in a school.

We value the work principals do, and working with them on the improvements being made in our education system is important.

It is disappointing that this action is being taken. However, it’s reassuring that while principals will cease participation in Ministry-led activities, other school staff will not. This will reduce the impact on business-as-usual activities.

We will continue talking with the NZEI to understand how the offer might be adjusted within the $64m to best meet their members’ needs.

