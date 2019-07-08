Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

LGNZ supports private fireworks ban

Monday, 8 July 2019, 8:09 am
Press Release: Cathy Casey

7 July 2019

Today, the Local Government New Zealand Annual General Meeting voted to join forces in calling for a ban on the sale and private use of fireworks. The vote adopted a remit presented by Auckland Council by a majority of 64 percent.

Councillor Cathy Casey, who has advanced the issue through Auckland Council is thrilled at the decision. “The bottom line is that fireworks cause significant harm and distress to people and animals and result in unwanted fires, significant property damage and unnecessary pressure on our emergency services. The adoption of this remit gives hope to all who suffer as a result of careless or malicious fireworks use.”

“There is a role for councils to provide safe, inclusive public events. We will still be able to enjoy displays of fireworks at well managed events which bring people together to celebrate the diversity of Aotearoa.”

The remit was seconded by Mayor David Ayers of Waimakariri District Council who says that today’s vote reflects what he has heard from the public. “We, as a mixed rural-urban district are particularly concerned about the animal welfare issues associated with the uncontrolled use of fireworks.”

Councillor Casey says, “This vote is a call from local body politicians from across the country that the harm caused by fireworks must stop. I am looking forward to seeing central government come to the party and put a ban in place.”

Note to editors: Sale of fireworks is currently regulated by the Hazardous Substances and Noxious Organisms Act. To make any changes will require action by central government. Support from other councils through LGNZ sends the message that change is needed on a nationwide basis.



