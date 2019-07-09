Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Loss ring-fencing ups war on renters and owners

Tuesday, 9 July 2019, 11:26 am
Press Release: Stop the War on Tenancies


The largely unreported end of the ability of rental property owners to claim losses against other income shows that the Government is unaware of the scale of the problem it is creating with accommodation, Tenancies War spokesman Mike Butler said today

The Taxation (Annual Rates for 2019–20, GST Offshore Supplier Registration, and Remedial Matters) Bill quietly became law while we were distracted with a Cabinet reshuffle that demoted Housing Minister Phil Twyford.

Under the vague sub heading “Allocation of deductions for excess residential land expenditure”, the omnibus tax Act:

(a) limits a person’s deductions for expenditure incurred in relation to residential land to income derived from the land;

(b) suspends deductions for the excess expenditure for the income year in which the expenditure is incurred;

(c) provides that the excess amounts are carried forward to later income years in which the person derives residential income; and

(d) releases the excess amounts on fully-taxed disposals of land.

Inland Revenue said in various statements that 116,000 owners declared an average loss of $7138 ($137 a week) on earnings in the 2016/17 tax year, bringing an average tax benefit of $2000 a year to each, creating a total cost of $232-million to them.

“The Minister responsible for this, Revenue Minister Stuart Nash, is probably unaware that losses accrue at the first stages of a property investing career, and that as debt is reduced and income increases, investors become taxpayers, with some paying tens of thousands of dollars in tax each year,” Mr Butler said.



“Rental property owners who are losing money now face a choice -- raise the rent to cover the loss, absorb the loss to apply it in the future to any profit, or sell,” he said.

“With rents at historic highs it is unlikely owners could add an average extra $137 every week to rents,” Mr Butler said.

“This means owners must choose between hanging on or selling,” he said. “The short answer is to sell, with stand-alone dwellings going to first home buyers.”

“With loss-making owners selling and the prospect of an extended and more fraught period of trading at a loss creating a barrier to new investors, the Minister has just sped up the reduction of the supply of rental property,” Mr Butler said.

“As a result, rents will continue to rise and homelessness will increase,” he said.

The problem for everyone is that the Government is in denial that the policies it is enacting to solve a housing crisis are making the crisis exponentially worse, Mr Butler said.

Labour, New Zealand First, and the Green Party voted in favour on the third reading of the bill on June 20, while National and Jamie Lee Ross voted against it. Hansard has no record of a vote by the ACT Party.

Stop the War on Tenancies is a group that since last October has been highlighting the evidence that successive governments have ignored while creating rental property policy.

ends

