Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Waikato DHB survey indicative of national crisis

Monday, 22 July 2019, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

22 July 2019

Waikato DHB survey indicative of national crisis; health minister guilty of dereliction of duty

One of the country’s largest district health boards has a severe shortage of hospital specialists, says the senior doctors’ union, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS).

Executive Director Ian Powell says a survey of departmental heads at Waikato District Health Board reveals the DHB needs another 48.6 full-time equivalent (27.6%) specialists – but at the time of the survey it was advertising just 25.5 FTE vacancies.

Mr Powell says the Waikato DHB Resource Review released to staff by the DHB’s newly-appointed Commissioner Dr Karen Poutasi claimed the DHB employs too many specialists. The review’s shoddy analysis is contradicted by the assessment of its own clinical leaders. It is also contradicted by official population data (see background note below).

This is factually inaccurate and ought to be corrected, or the Commissioner risks exacerbating the “unproductive tension” between management and staff described elsewhere in the report, Mr Powell says.

“This survey confirms they’re working significantly shorthanded in Waikato, which puts pressure on the specialists already on the wards who are grappling with high levels of patient need,” says Mr Powell.

“We’re seeing similar results at other DHBs and it’s indicative of a national crisis in the senior medical workforce.”

The ASMS survey of departmental heads was carried out in May and June this year, part of an ongoing series of surveys at eight selected DHBs. The aim is to assess, in the view of clinical leaders, how many SMO FTEs are needed to provide a safe and quality service for patients, including patients in need of treatment but unable to access it.



“The identified shortfall at Waikato DHB is the largest of the eight DHBs surveyed so far. The average shortage in these DHBs is 22%, making Waikato the worst of a national disgrace.”

ASMS distributed the survey to 30 HoDs at the DHB and received responses from 15, representing about 45% (176.3 FTEs) of the senior medical workforce at Waikato DHB.

Main findings:

13 HoDs (87% of respondents) indicated they had inadequate FTE SMOs for their services at the time of the survey.
They estimated they needed 48.6 more FTEs (27.6% of the current SMO staffing allocations in their departments).
40% indicated their SMO staff were ‘never’ or ‘rarely’ able to access the recommended level of non-clinical time (30% of hours worked). Meanwhile, 47% said non-clinical time was accessible ‘sometimes’ and 13% said ‘often’.
73% felt SMO staff had insufficient time to undertake training and education duties.
61% believed there was inadequate internal SMO backup cover for short-term sick leave, annual leave, CME leave, or for covering training and mentoring duties while staff were away.
80% considered there was inadequate access to locums or additional staff to cover for long-term leave.
Asked if the current staffing level was sufficient for full use of appropriate leave taking, as well as non-clinical time and training responsibilities, 80% said ‘no’.
The full results are available on the ASMS website at https://www.asms.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Waikato-DHB-staffing-survey_172221.2.pdf.


Mr Powell says the survey findings are yet more evidence of a workforce under pressure and the Government needs to take action instead of ignoring the problem.

“These shortages affect patients, specialists and the next generation of senior doctors, due to the lack of adequate time for training, supervision and mentoring.

“Health Minister David Clark is guilty of dereliction of duty by continuing to turn a blind eye to this crisis” he says.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On Being The Aussies’ Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison. If not for the surprise election result, Ardern would almost certainly ... More>>

 

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

$1m Compensation Paid: First Gun Ban Event In Christchurch

The Police Minister says the first ever firearms collection event in Christchurch over the weekend was a huge success. But Stuart Nash had concerns about whether the participation reflected the number of weapons in the region. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Youth Parliament 2019 Event Kicks Off

120 Youth MPs and 20 Youth Press Gallery members have gathered in Wellington to attend the two-day Youth Parliament event ... More>>

ALSO:

Friends Like These: Foreign Minister To Visit USA

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters will travel to Washington D.C. today for talks with senior members of the US Administration, and to attend the Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Banks’ Latest Fee Hike Excuse

When the Reserve Bank sought feedback on its plans to require the country’s major banks to raise their capital reserves then you might have expected the banks to whine and complain. And so they have. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 