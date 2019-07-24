National must work constructively on RMA reform
Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 12:01 pm
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is calling on the National Party to work
constructively with Labour on RMA reform to ensure a focus
on housing affordability and reducing regulatory taxes.
Taxpayers' Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says,
“The effect of restrictive planning laws has been a
massive regulatory tax levelled on anyone renting or seeking
to buy a house, so Labour’s commitment to reform is
welcome.”
“However, the Green Party, plus
special interest groups represented on the advisory group,
will be pushing policy agendas that detract from what should
be a laser-focus on housing affordability.”
“National and Labour should work together on RMA
reform, not risking it with a working group which could get
in the way of seeing more homes built. We must stop fringe
environmental and cultural agendas from interfering with
efforts to end the housing crisis.”
