National must work constructively on RMA reform

24 JULY 2019



The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the National Party to work constructively with Labour on RMA reform to ensure a focus on housing affordability and reducing regulatory taxes.

Taxpayers' Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The effect of restrictive planning laws has been a massive regulatory tax levelled on anyone renting or seeking to buy a house, so Labour’s commitment to reform is welcome.”

“However, the Green Party, plus special interest groups represented on the advisory group, will be pushing policy agendas that detract from what should be a laser-focus on housing affordability.”

“National and Labour should work together on RMA reform, not risking it with a working group which could get in the way of seeing more homes built. We must stop fringe environmental and cultural agendas from interfering with efforts to end the housing crisis.”

ENDS











© Scoop Media