Environment Committee confirms upcoming Zero Carbon hearing
Friday, 9 August 2019, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Environment Committee
The Environment Select Committee has confirmed hearings in
several locations throughout the country.
The bill
received over 10,000 submissions, with nearly 1,500 requests
from members of the public to speak to the committee in
person.
To hear from all of the submitters on the bill who
wish to be heard, the committee will be splitting into two
sub-committees and travelling to different regions
throughout Aotearoa in August and September.
The
committee will also continue to hold hearings in Wellington.
The hearings in Wellington will include videoconferences and
teleconferences for those who cannot attend any of the
hearings in person.
For more details
about hearings and the bill:
• Check the schedule of select committee
meetings
• Read the full contents of the bill
•
Watch hearings live on the Environment
Committee Facebook
page
