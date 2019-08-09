Environment Committee confirms upcoming Zero Carbon hearing

The Environment Select Committee has confirmed hearings in several locations throughout the country.

The bill received over 10,000 submissions, with nearly 1,500 requests from members of the public to speak to the committee in person.

To hear from all of the submitters on the bill who wish to be heard, the committee will be splitting into two sub-committees and travelling to different regions throughout Aotearoa in August and September.

The committee will also continue to hold hearings in Wellington. The hearings in Wellington will include videoconferences and teleconferences for those who cannot attend any of the hearings in person.

For more details about hearings and the bill:

• Check the schedule of select committee meetings

• Read the full contents of the bill

• Watch hearings live on the Environment Committee Facebook page





© Scoop Media

