Race to save Māui dolphins to land on Parliament steps



Source: Greenpeace

Sunday, 18 August, 2019 - Environmental groups and well known New Zealanders are preparing to deliver a 55,000 strong petition to the steps of Parliament tomorrow, calling on the Government to protect the world’s smallest dolphin.

Tomorrow morning, Greenpeace, World Animal Protection New Zealand, renowned zoologist Dr Liz Slooten, and Outrageous Fortunes actor Robyn Malcolm will present an "eye-catching" petition to Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage demanding better protection for the critically endangered Māui dolphin.

Greenpeace oceans campaigner, Jessica Desmond, says the Government must give the Māui dolphin proper protection from net fishing, mining, and oil exploration activities including seismic testing.

"Māui and Hector’s dolphins are native to New Zealand, and are the world’s smallest and rarest dolphins. With only around 60 Māui left on the planet, the race to save them couldn’t be more crucial," she says.

"We need to urgently protect the Māui’s full habitat, with a ban on set net fishing, seabed mining and oil drilling, and a stop to seismic testing."

As well as the petition, more than 5,000 submissions made by Greenpeace supporters on the Threat Management Plan for Maui and Hector’s dolphins will be handed over.

When and where:

On Monday 19th August we'll be marching at 8:30am from the Department of Conservation at 18/32 Manners St, to Parliament for a rally on Parliament Lawn starting at 9:00am

At Parliament there will be speakers including scientist Liz Slooten and actor Robyn Malcolm, followed by a presentation to the Minister of Conservation, Eugenie Sage at 9:30am

