Ministry response to NZEI Te Riu Roa Ballot Result
Tuesday, 20 August 2019, 10:42 am
Ministry response to NZEI Te Riu Roa Ballot Result for
Primary Principals
The Ministry
is pleased that primary principals have voted to settle
their collective agreement out to 25 August 2022.
Terms of Settlement - Primary Principals’
Collective Agreement
Collective
Agreement Offer for Primary Principals
