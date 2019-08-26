National’s Election promises are similar to 2017 statements

9 August 2019

National’s Election promises are similar to 2017 statements BUT….

• Recognises compliance is the number one issue for small medium business (SMEs);

• Asks govt to pay on time “and shouldn’t have to”, said Auckland Business Chamber head Michael Barnett.

Other positive features include:

• The payment guarantee is excellent and recognises cash flow as major concern for SME;

• Identifies that the RMA and the way councils give effect to it is a roadblock; and,

• Calls for a pragmatic approach to infrastructure rather than ideology.

• Repealing fuel tax – a nice idea but not if it slows investments;

• 90-day trial reinstatement is good for all parties; and,

• Accelerated depreciation recognises the cost of a growing business and is positive

“Minimising regulation is a double edge sword but good regulation is the key,” said Barnett.

Altering the retirement age is a good thing and recognises the importance of participation but should have a ceiling, the 2037 timeline to launch will give people plenty of time to prepare.

Also, ceasing the two-class employee when negotiating with a workforce where unions are involved is essential.

Barnett noted that National’s policies aims to rebuild business confidence, which a recent Chamber survey confirmed had plummeted. The issue for some will be how believable they will be, and how they are carried forward will be a test.



