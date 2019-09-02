Monthly Economic Indicators report August 2019
Monday, 2 September 2019, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Treasury
The
Monthly Economic Indicators report for August 2019 is
now available on the Treasury website.
Key points:
-
Continued weakness in business confidence to weigh on
domestic economic growth
- Unemployment reaches 11 year
low at 3.9% for the June quarter of 2019
- Commodity
prices and visitor numbers fell, which may reduce export
receipts
- Renewed US-China trade tensions lead to
significant market volatility
- Global slowdown in
manufacturing continues, but shows little sign of spilling
over into
services
ENDS
