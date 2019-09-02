Monthly Economic Indicators report August 2019

The Monthly Economic Indicators report for August 2019 is now available on the Treasury website.

Key points:

- Continued weakness in business confidence to weigh on domestic economic growth

- Unemployment reaches 11 year low at 3.9% for the June quarter of 2019

- Commodity prices and visitor numbers fell, which may reduce export receipts

- Renewed US-China trade tensions lead to significant market volatility

- Global slowdown in manufacturing continues, but shows little sign of spilling over into services

