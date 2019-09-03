TAX ON TUESDAYS' - a series of talks hosted by Tax Justice
Tuesday 10 September: Time to Even it Up
Three of NZ’s pre-eminent tax and welfare experts - Andrea Black, Michael Fletcher and Max Rashbrooke explore what we can do to make our tax and transfer system rebalance the scales so that no-one is left behind.
Join us from 12:30-1:30pm in Government Buildings Lecture Theatre 4, Pipitea Campus, Victoria University of Wellington.
Tuesday 24 September: The Grass Can Be Greener – Sharing the Cost of the Climate
Russell Norman, Richard Wagstaff and Catherine Leining will discuss how taxes can help us shift towards a carbon-neutral economy where our people and our planet flourish.
Join us from 12:30-1:30pm in Government Buildings Lecture Theatre 1, Pipitea Campus, Victoria University of Wellington.
Tuesday 8 October: A Slice of the PIE: Creating a more productive, inclusive economy
Join Bernard Hickey, Geoff Bertram and Alison Pavlovich to consider what the ideal tax system looks like to support a productive, inclusive economy.
Join us from 12:30-1.30pm in Government Buildings Lecture Theatre 4, Pipitea Campus, Victoria University of Wellington.
Tuesday 12 November: Where’s the Party At?
NZ Herald journalist Hamish Rutherford chairs a panel of political party representatives as they share their views about tax, present and future, as well its relationship to equality, climate and economic productivity.
Join us from 12:00 – 1:30pm in Rutherford House Lecture Theatre 2, Pipitea Campus, Victoria University of Wellington.
