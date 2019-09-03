Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

TAX ON TUESDAYS' - a series of talks hosted by Tax Justice

Tuesday, 3 September 2019, 8:48 am
Press Release: Closing The Gap

TAX ON TUESDAYS' - a series of talks hosted by Tax Justice Aotearoa

Tuesday 10 September: Time to Even it Up

Three of NZ’s pre-eminent tax and welfare experts - Andrea Black, Michael Fletcher and Max Rashbrooke explore what we can do to make our tax and transfer system rebalance the scales so that no-one is left behind.

Join us from 12:30-1:30pm in Government Buildings Lecture Theatre 4, Pipitea Campus, Victoria University of Wellington.


Tuesday 24 September: The Grass Can Be Greener – Sharing the Cost of the Climate

Russell Norman, Richard Wagstaff and Catherine Leining will discuss how taxes can help us shift towards a carbon-neutral economy where our people and our planet flourish.

Join us from 12:30-1:30pm in Government Buildings Lecture Theatre 1, Pipitea Campus, Victoria University of Wellington.


Tuesday 8 October: A Slice of the PIE: Creating a more productive, inclusive economy

Join Bernard Hickey, Geoff Bertram and Alison Pavlovich to consider what the ideal tax system looks like to support a productive, inclusive economy.

Join us from 12:30-1.30pm in Government Buildings Lecture Theatre 4, Pipitea Campus, Victoria University of Wellington.


Tuesday 12 November: Where’s the Party At?

NZ Herald journalist Hamish Rutherford chairs a panel of political party representatives as they share their views about tax, present and future, as well its relationship to equality, climate and economic productivity.

Join us from 12:00 – 1:30pm in Rutherford House Lecture Theatre 2, Pipitea Campus, Victoria University of Wellington.

ends

