Government must insert agencies 'community wellbeing Act'



Back on 16th of May 2019 CEAC posted an article “CEAC calls for NZTA ‘wellbeing’ rules to be ‘reset’ by NZ govt

http://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO1905/S00220/ceac-calls-for-nzta-wellbeing-rules-to-be-reset.htm

Since then during the last four months nothing has been done to cement those policy’s.

Government to consider;

• Perhaps the new “Community Wellbeing Act 2019 legislation needs to be installed in the reforming of the RMA along with restoring the ‘road noise emissions’ as part of the RMA again also, as ‘road noise emission’s was removed by the last National Government?

This would also legislate all activities, through the RMA as it appears agencies are simply ignoring the new Government policy of “Community wellbeing” Act, passed in parliament last May 2019 to provide effective leadership and strategic vision within the policy of the ‘Community Wellbeing Act. 2019’

http://www.legislation.govt.nz/act/public/2019/0017/latest/whole.html

“Government must insert’ agencies ‘community wellbeing Act 2019’ policy”

In our recent review of ‘local Government and agencies’ nothing very much was mentioned about “Community wellbeing” Act 2019 which is to provide ‘effective leadership and strategic vision within the Community Wellbeing.’

These were just a few Local Councils who did present a reasonable community wellbeing policy on the web, these were Tauranga, Gisborne , Horowhenua, Canterbury.

Canterbury actually does very well to get really involved with the community and has setup a ‘survey’ to measure the community wellbeing.

Great stuff Canterbury. https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/wellbeing-survey/

https://www.tauranga.govt.nz/our-future/strategic-planning/strategic-focus/community-wellbeing-strategic-plan-2018-21

https://www.horowhenua.govt.nz/Community/Community-Wellbeing/Community-Wellbeing-Committee

This CEAC call to use the Community Wellbeing Act 2019, was prompted after the latest truck roading accident fire on an NZTA operated road inside the ‘Napier Port roading network’ showing that NZTA are still lacking responsible actions to avoid truck accidents then, that threatens the community wellbeing of our residential community there.

NZ has been totally shocked about all the spiralling deaths on our roads involving trucks and other vehicles.

Now we see even trucks are now catching fire inside our cities residential communities, as seen recently in the press release in the NZ Herald, when quote; “A truck and trailer has caught on fire at Taradale Rd in the Napier suburb of Onekawa..https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12230001

As the concerns mount about the opposition National Party now aggressively pushing for more ‘roads for trucks’ that will impact on our wellbeing from increased expansion of truck freight, those plans will only make all our roads more unsafe and our urban living dangerously more polluted, so our wellbeing is not considered is it?

So we now need to plan for safer cleaner road planning, not the old standard of NZTA ‘enforcing’ of using existing urban located roads for freight trucks.

Why?

• With this massive truck movement activity planed by National and NZTA we now must now think smart about roads and plan for a ‘global’ use of a “ring road” system used to take all heavy traffic onto a ring road system, diverting all heavy traffic outside of the cities, and not through it as NZTA has planned it everywhere today.

• Now Government must insert the Community Wellbeing Act 2019, into all agencies ‘community wellbeing’ focus planning also and encourage the use of rail to transport freight to and from the various freight centres around NZ, as part of the ‘zero carbon bill’ and the ‘community wellbeing Act 2019’ to provide effective leadership and strategic vision within the policy of the ‘Community Wellbeing Act. 2019’

Evidence here.

We need ‘US style’ ‘ring road’ heavy truck routes around our NZ cities not through the middle of them like Napier has.

•

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ring_road

Ring road - From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia.

USA

• "Beltway" redirects here. For the term used in American politics, see Inside the Beltway.

• UK.

The inner ring road of Sheffield, England

A ring road (also known as beltline, beltway, circumferential (high)way, loop or orbital) is a road or a series of connected roads encircling a town, city, or country. The most common purpose of a ring road is to assist in reducing traffic volumes in the urban centre, such as by offering an alternate route around the city for drivers who do not need to stop in the city core.

Some of the many mistakes made by NZTA.

We are now calling for urgent action be taken by Government over the spiralling truck volumes causing danger and accidents plaguing NZ today.

• Government needs to force a total “reset” of NZTA because they are now clearly dysfunctional after many cases of wellbeing;

• failing truck brakes.

• Warrant of Fitness.

• trailer hitches.

• Truck drivers found cheating of log books, & drivers found working outside of regulatory hours,

• Several trucks catching fire.

• Increased fatalities showing no sign of being lowered.

• Lack of NZTA acting for residents reasonable resolutions for community ‘wellbeing’ mitigation.

So this lack of NZTA to control for ‘wellbeing’ and road safety clearly now shows we need a total reset of this out of control NZTA road controlling agency.

Many reports have been seen by our Centre over the years in the press about NZTA failure at not listen to years of warnings from Citizen’s groups all over NZ complaining about NZTA’s lack of willingness to work with communities wellbeing affected by many complaints made to them of dis-satisfaction with NZTA due their lack of services to mitigate the complaints made about road design and road activities and operations.

About how a public owned roading agency must act. - “As the rules must apply to everyone not just a few”

“Enough is enough” we say, - fix this errant agency and ‘reset’ NZTA with a new regulatory set of rules to work with residents groups with focus on ‘wellbeing’ to resolve all citizens issues now before more lives are lost on roads and those living alongside them.

TO Government; to consider insertion of; “Community wellbeing” Act 2019

• All Ports, freight terminals, transport operations, Kiwi Rail, NZTA must insert “Community wellbeing” Act 2019 for the following public health reasons.

• Government must place the Community Wellbeing Act 2019 into the ‘reformed RMA’.

• With a new regulatory set of rules/guidelines for all agencies, involving ‘community wellbeing’ of ‘road noise’ emissions to be guidelines at the heart of their planning focus to work alongside residents groups and road/rail users alike to provide ‘effective leadership and strategic vision within the policy of the ‘Community Wellbeing Act. 2019’

