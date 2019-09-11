Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kiwi wellbeing holds up despite economic headwinds

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 9:46 am
Press Release: BNZ

Wednesday 11 September 2019


Today Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) shared findings from its second Wellbeing Index showing that Kiwis continue to enjoy relatively high levels of personal wellbeing despite concerns of a slowing global economy and its impacts on New Zealand.

The value of the Index is essentially unchanged since the end of 2018 (67.2 this year compared to 68.4 in 2018) indicating that the wellbeing of New Zealanders has held up well over the past eight months.

The Wellbeing Index also revealed that:

• Home ownership is linked to higher wellbeing

• Kiwis enjoy higher wellbeing than incomes would suggest

• Kiwis are more upbeat than Aussies (despite lower average incomes)

• Kiwis had optimistic expectations for their income with 40% anticipating higher incomes over the coming 12 months compared to 13% that expecting cuts

• New Zealanders rated “life-worth” as contributing the most to their overall wellbeing

• However, worries about money and finances are widespread and detract from wellbeing

Paul Conway, BNZ economist, said, “Kiwis are generally a glass half full bunch and this is borne out in the research, with personal wellbeing comparatively unchanged despite talk of a slowing economy.

“Interestingly, Kiwis tend to report higher wellbeing than our incomes would suggest, and the overall sense of “happiness” and “life satisfaction” in New Zealand is among the highest in the world.

“However, it is certainly the case that having your finances under control and saving regularly is beneficial to personal wellbeing,” says Conway.

Financial hardship is all too common in New Zealand

Despite the relatively optimistic view on wellbeing the findings show that too many Kiwis have insufficient savings to deal with emergencies and unexpected life issues.

More than a third of respondents report being “extremely concerned” about their finances (35%) while around the same number experienced a specific incidence of financial hardship in the three months prior to the survey (36%).

Having insufficient wealth to fund a desirable life style in retirement was the biggest cause of ongoing financial stress among New Zealanders, with 60% of people believing they will have “not quite, or nearly, enough savings for retirement.”

Conway says, “Financial stress and hardship is still too prevalent in New Zealand and too many Kiwis are one unexpected event away from being thrust into difficult financial circumstances.

“It’s not only those on lower incomes at risk of financial hardship. Although high incomes clearly help, around 25% of people living in households with incomes over $100,000 experienced some form of hardship over the past three months.

“These findings reinforce the need for us to find sustainable ways of lifting incomes across more New Zealanders. Efforts to lift financial capability would also allow New Zealanders to make more of the wealth we do have. We should be able to deal with unexpected issues and retirement should be something to look forward to rather than fear,” Conway says.

http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1909/BNZ_Wellbeing_Report_H1_2019.pdf

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Veronika Meduna on The Dig: Kaitiakitanga: Seeing Nature As Your Elder

This story addresses the intricate interconnections between climate change and biodiversity loss, and how this disruption impacts Māori in particular. Meduna also discusses this relationship with prominent Māori scientists and environmentalists and inquires into how the concept of kaitiakitanga and traditional Māori knowledge and practices around environmental care can play a role in protecting and restoring biodiversity in the future.

More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

Labour President On Sexual Assault Allegation Handling: 'If Found At Fault I Will Consider My Position'

The Labour Party president is readying to fall on his sword if he's found to have mishandled allegations of sexual assault. More>>

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:


Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 