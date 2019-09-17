Auditor-General's letter and intentions published





Department of Corrections' procurement of rapid deployment of prison accommodation

Lawrence Yule MP wrote to our Office with concerns about the Department of Corrections' approach to procuring design and build services for rapid deployment of prison accommodation. We have published our response to Mr Yule on our website.

Our intentions: Looking at the firearms buy-back scheme

We have published some information about work we are carrying out looking at the firearms buy-back scheme. We plan to report to Parliament on the effectiveness and efficiency of the scheme in early 2020.

We’d like your feedback: Our website includes a feedback form. Please tell us if you found our information useful.



ends

© Scoop Media

