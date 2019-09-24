Killer making mockery of Victims and Justice system

24th September 2019

"Smith is a narcissistic killer and child molester, and our Justice system allows him the ability to inflict further agony on an already grieving family."

Convicted murderer and child sex offender Phillip John Smith (also known as Traynor) is again taking Corrections to court, this time over a decision refusing to allow him to meet with a journalist.

He was jailed in 1996 for for murdering the father of a 12-year-old Wellington boy he had been molesting, while on bail for the child molestation charges.

Today's hearing is just one of Smith's many battles with Corrections over the years.

Sensible Sentencing Trust National Spokesperson Jess McVicar says Smith is making a mockery out of the Justice system.

“This man has emotionally tortured his victims from prison since he committed these horrific crimes some 23 years ago now. He should not have the opportunity to literally play cat and mouse with these people’s lives, and here he is yet again with another case getting him public attention.”

Appearing via audio visual link yesterday, Smith said too much weight was given to the victims' views on the matter, and that the fact they had done media interviews of their own volition over the past 23 years showed they were able to "absorb" negative effects from that publicity.

Jess says the trust refute that statement and believe the family are just trying to ensure the public understand how very dangerous Smith is and to try and keep others safe from him long term. She went on to say while in prison serving a sentence for such serious violent offending such as Smith has committed, there must be a limitation on the litigation an offender can take within the Justice System.

“This man has never shown one ounce of remorse for his horrific offending, he has since committed numerous crimes while serving his sentence; he has cost the tax-payer an obscene amount of money and he is and has made a mockery of the system that allows this constant litigation!

Smith is a narcissistic killer and child molester, and our Justice system allows him the ability to inflict further agony on an already grieving family. It is completely unacceptable that this type of hounding and harassment of the victim or victims can be allowed to take place.

Corrections are simply trying to do their job; they are protecting his victims and the public from a very dangerous man. To be able to do that properly, the Justice system must also support Corrections and put an end to Smith’s constant litigating once and for all.” Ends

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12270003



ends

© Scoop Media

