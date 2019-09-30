Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Coca-Cola launch first tv campaign to promote recycling

Monday, 30 September 2019, 10:50 am
Press Release: Coca Cola

Coca-Cola launch first television campaign to promote recycling

Television campaign to inform Kiwis that Coca-Cola’s 600ml product portfolio are now made from 100% recycled plastic

Auckland, 30 September: Coca-Cola has launched a major marketing campaign to thank Kiwis for recycling and announce all 600ml and under Coca-Cola bottles are now made from 100% recycled plastic. The campaign follows Coca-Cola’s sustainability announcement in August of this year that by the end of 2019, all plastic bottles smaller than 1 litre and water bottles across all sizes will be made from entirely recycled plastic in New Zealand.

The national campaign is a shift from its traditional brand focused advertising and aims to build awareness of Coca-Cola’s move to recycled plastic, its commitment to reduce waste and help solve New Zealand’s packaging problem.

“This is a major departure from our other campaigns,” says Richard Schlasberg, General Manager of Coca-Cola Oceania. “We have made a major commitment and investment to use more recycled plastic – if our bottles are put into the right bin, it can go on to have another life. That’s what this new campaign is all about. By encouraging Kiwis to recycle, our plastic bottles can become bottles over and over again, leading towards a circular economy.”

The new television campaign will air across national outlets, as well as digital channels including Facebook and Youtube. The television commercial will be supported by a wider campaign featuring recycling messages on bus shelters across the country.

Coca-Cola Oceania and Coca-Cola Amatil’s bold sustainability commitment means that over half of its plastic bottles will be made from entirely recycled plastic by the end of the year. This includes all packaging smaller than 1 litre for brands like Coca-Cola, Sprite, POWERADE, Fanta and L&P, as well as Kiwi Blue and Pump water across all pack sizes.

The animated commercial features a lady bird on a mission to lift an empty Coke bottle into a
recycling bin. She can’t do it alone and is soon helped by an army of ants. The ad ends with the message: “With a little help, we can make a big change. Our bottles are now made from 100% recycled plastic. Thanks for recycling!”.

This campaign is part of Coca-Cola’s global commitment to a World Without Waste, with New Zealand being one of the first countries to achieve and exceed Coca-Cola’s global sustainable packaging goal around increasing the use of recycled content, which aims to use at least 50% recycled material in our packaging by 2030.

To learn more about this announcement and Coca-Cola’s sustainable packaging goals and initiatives, visit www.coca-colajourney.co.nz/Sustainability

- ENDS –


