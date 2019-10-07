Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested

Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested

More than thirty members of Extinction Rebellion have been arrested

after a day of civil disobedience in Wellington.

Police arrested the rebels after they sat down in a circle to block

Lambton Quay in front the Wellington Cenotaph and the Beehive.

Several hundred people - including members of the public - stood to

support, chant and sing.

Applause and cheers broke out as each person was peacefully removed by police.

As of 6 o’clock all the rebels blocking traffic had been removed.



© Scoop Media

