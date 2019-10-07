Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested
More than thirty
members of Extinction Rebellion have been arrested
after a day of civil disobedience in Wellington.
Police arrested
the rebels after they sat down in a circle to block
Lambton Quay in front the Wellington Cenotaph and the Beehive.
Several hundred people - including members of the
public - stood to
support, chant and sing.
Applause and cheers broke out as each person was peacefully removed by police.
As of 6 o’clock all the rebels blocking
traffic had been
removed.