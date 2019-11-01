Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Public meeting: Free Julian Assange!

Friday, 1 November 2019, 8:32 am
Press Release: Socialist Equality Group


Stop the US extradition of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange! Free Assange and Manning!
Socialist Equality Group public meeting in Wellington

Sunday, November 24, 3:30pm,
Victoria University of Wellington,
Pipitea Campus, Bunny Street,
Rutherford House, level 1, room RH102,
(above the Mezzanine)

Facebook event https://www.facebook.com/events/419975448947448/


The Trump administration is seeking to extradite Julian Assange, an award-winning Australian journalist and citizen, and put him on trial on multiple charges of espionage. His only alleged crime? In 2010, WikiLeaks published documents leaked by Chelsea Manning that exposed US imperialist war crimes and diplomatic intrigues.

Since being arrested in London in April, Assange has been confined to the maximum-security Belmarsh prison in London ahead of the first extradition hearing on February 25, 2020. He is enduring solitary confinement and harsh conditions. His family and friends fear for his physical and mental health, and even his life.

The American ruling class and its allies are determined to condemn Assange to life imprisonment or worse, in order to terrorise all honest journalists and would-be whistleblowers. For nine years, the US, British and Australian governments, with the shameless support of the media and the establishment political parties and trade unions, have presided over a relentless campaign of persecution. This has involved fabricated allegations of sexual assault and personal slander, conspiracy and spying, and attempts to silence and isolate all those who defend him.

The Socialist Equality Group, the International Youth and Students for Social Equality (IYSSE) and the World Socialist Web Site (WSWS) have sponsored a series of rallies and public meetings to demand that the Australian government uphold its responsibility to one of its citizens. It must use its undeniable diplomatic and legal power to secure Assange’s unconditional freedom and right to return to Australia, with guaranteed protection against any extradition to the US.

The campaign in defence of Assange and Manning has revealed a growing opposition among ordinary people to the treatment of these class war prisoners.

The meeting in Wellington will review the political lessons that must be drawn from the campaign in defence of Assange over the past nine years. The aim of the meetings is to prepare for the political action that must be organised internationally against the legal travesty that is underway in the British courts.

Time is running out! If Assange is extradited to the United States he will face a kangaroo court and incarceration for 175 years. There is no possibility that he will receive a fair trial.

We call on all those who defend democratic rights to take a stand and join the struggle to stop the US extradition of Julian Assange.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Socialist Equality Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Stone Age Package

Bad enough that the National Party led by Simon Bridges is still aiming to run a modern economy with a package of ideas - tax cuts, de-regulation, small government – that were fashionable in the late 1980s, but which became discredited over a decade ago, given how bank de-regulation caused the Global Financial Crisis.This week though, National has proved it is still stuck in a social time warp as well, by releasing a package of welfare policies ripped from the headlines of the 1970s. More>>


 

ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 