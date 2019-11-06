Wellington Council’s “living wage” badge is a waste of money

6 NOVEMBER 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

The Taxpayers’ Union is questioning why the Wellington City Council pays $4,000 a year to the left wing “Living Wage” campaign, as revealed by the Union today.

According to an official information response, the cost includes $2,500 in annual accreditation fees, plus $1,500 in administration fees.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The only thing the City Council gets for this spending is a pat on the back from unions on the Left. It’s ratepayer money down the drain and back-door funding of a political group.”

“Wellington City Council isn’t like a private businesses that needs PR stunts to compete for attention – it already has a captive customer base of ratepayers. If the Council wants to inflate its employees’ wages, it can simply do it – there’s no need to pay for a gold sticker.”

The overall plan to implement the Living Wage is expected to cost ratepayers $3.4 million over 10 years.

“Paying a group of activists to lobby other councils is wrong. New Mayor Andy Foster should cut this spend.”

ENDS





