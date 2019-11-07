Taxpayers bled dry by liberal New York comedian

7 NOVEMBER 2019



Responding to reports that Stephen Colbert’s tour of New Zealand cost taxpayers $104,000, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“With families struggling under new taxes and under-resourced infrastructure, we shouldn’t be using taxpayer money to fund visits by Jacinda Ardern’s showbiz mates.”

“We also can’t help but wonder, why are taxpayers only funding wet, liberal celebrities? Why can’t Tourism New Zealand bring over a mainstream, centre-right celebrity like Ellen DeGeneres?”

“The CBS network is perfectly capable of covering accommodation for its star and crew. Likewise, the New Zealand tourism industry can fund celebrity visits without help from the taxpayer. Sadly, much of Tourism New Zealand’s spending appears to be wasteful, feel-good corporate welfare.”

