Taxpayers bled dry by liberal New York comedian
Thursday, 7 November 2019, 12:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
7 NOVEMBER 2019
Responding to reports that Stephen Colbert’s tour of
New Zealand cost taxpayers $104,000, New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:
“With families struggling under new taxes and
under-resourced infrastructure, we shouldn’t be using
taxpayer money to fund visits by Jacinda Ardern’s showbiz
mates.”
“We also can’t help but wonder, why
are taxpayers only funding wet, liberal celebrities? Why
can’t Tourism New Zealand bring over a mainstream,
centre-right celebrity like Ellen DeGeneres?”
“The CBS network is perfectly capable of covering
accommodation for its star and crew. Likewise, the New
Zealand tourism industry can fund celebrity visits without
help from the taxpayer. Sadly, much of Tourism New
Zealand’s spending appears to be wasteful, feel-good
corporate
welfare.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon
Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon, the 48 year old former Air NZ CEO that they’ve chosen to win the Botany seat back from Jami-Lee Ross… amid excited whispers of bigger things in line for Luxon further down the track.
Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>