Disclosure of candidates’ convictions would be a win for transparency

8 NOVEMBER 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Northland MP Matt King’s private members’ bill, submitted to Parliament’s ballot yesterday, would improve transparency in elections, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “When someone is trying to get their hands on the special powers afforded by elected office, it’s reasonable to expect a high level of transparency, and accountability to the public who will pay their salary.

“Ratepayers and taxpayers need information to judge whether candidates can be trusted with power – that’s especially true in the case of convictions that may reveal a dishonest or reckless character.”

“The Taxpayers’ Union is encouraging all parties to get on board with this Bill. Transparency shouldn’t be a left-right issue.”

