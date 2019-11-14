Council Chief Executive welcomes review findings
Thursday, 14 November 2019, 2:39 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council
Media Release Thursday 14 November, 2019
Council Chief
Executive Dawn Baxendale welcomes review findings
New
Chief Executive Dawn Baxendale says Christchurch City
Council has moved swiftly to address concerns raised by the
Chief Ombudsman about the organisation’s official
information practices.
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier
reviewed the Council’s Local Government Official
Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) compliance and
practices between October 2018 and July 2019.
His review
found that while there are areas of good practices, some do
not support openness and transparency.
Based on his
findings, the Council has put in place a 39-step improvement
plan that will ensure better practices.
Read more at Newsline, including the Chief
Ombudsman’s full report and Council’s improvement
plan.
ends
