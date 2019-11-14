Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor sworn in

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Media Statement


Marlborough Sounds Ward Councillor Nadine Taylor is Marlborough’s new Deputy Mayor, and was sworn in today by Mayor John Leggett.

Nadine Taylor will also chair the Assets and Services Committee, overseeing the management of the Council’s big-budget assets and amenities infrastructure.

“Nadine has excelled in her role as a Councillor over the last three years. We work well together and I’m confident she has the qualities to be outstanding in the role,” Mayor Leggett said.

Councillor Taylor says it is an honour to become the Deputy Mayor of Marlborough.

“I admire Mayor John Leggett’s inclusive leadership style and we have a very good team of councillors who I’m sure will work cooperatively to take the whole of Marlborough forward.”

“My background and experience gives me an appreciation of the importance of our primary producers, both land- and sea-based, who are key to the success of Marlborough. They are a big part of our history and the social fabric of our communities.”

“I will strive to be a connector between the Council and our communities, making sure people’s voices are heard in our decision-making.”

“We live in a really special part of the world - our unique Marlborough Sounds and wild Cook Strait waterways, a very successful wine industry, and flourishing tourism, forestry and service industries.”

“Like any district, we have our challenges. Through my Assets and Services role I will ensure that the Council continues its focus on ensuring that Marlborough’s core infrastructure, in particular water, transport and sewerage, is prioritised. We will also continue our focus on providing great community facilities, such as the planned new District Library and Art Gallery.”

Councillor Taylor hails from the Awatere and attended Seddon School and Marlborough Girls’ College. For the last 21 years she has lived in Picton, and also for a time in Tory Channel, in the outer Marlborough Sounds. She has extensive business experience as an owner of a rock lobster fishing company. Nadine also works part-time for Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō on a long-term project to catalogue the iwi archives and taonga. She and her partner Graham have two adult sons.

Wairau-Awatere Councillor Francis Maher was also sworn in today, and becomes Chair of the Regional Transport Committee.

The Council retains the same committee structure as the previous term, but the Environment Committee has been strengthened to reflect its workload.

