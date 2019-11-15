Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington proposed committee structure

Friday, 15 November 2019, 7:22 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

For immediate release

Greater Wellington to boost Climate, Natural Resources and Mana Whenua grunt in proposed committee structure

Greater Wellington Regional Council today published details of its proposed committee structure for the triennium ahead of its Council meeting on 20 November.

Stronger Iwi partnerships, better use of natural resources and more immediate action on climate change are the major changes among the full line of committees set to be discussed at Wednesday’s Council meeting.

Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter believes the proposed committee structure focuses on the issues important to the people of the region.

“Earlier this year the Council unanimously declared a climate emergency and committed to becoming carbon neutral in its activities by 2030. A Climate Committee would ensure immediate and ongoing action and bring Iwi, communities, businesses, government and local councils together to form joint solutions.

Greater Wellington looks to place more importance on its environmental restoration and protection roles and how the region’s natural resources are used.

“The Wellington Region Natural Resources Plan is in its final stages, we have mounting public concerns about water extraction and bottling and we need to do more on flood management and coastal erosion to protect our communities, and our Environment Committee will help council lead on the many important environmental issues across our region,” says Cr Ponter.

The Council is also looking to formalise its Ara Tahi advisory group as a full committee to enhance its Iwi partnership approach to addressing regional issues.

“As a council our public engagement has been excellent in areas such as our Whaitua water quality programme. We want to be able to replicate and improve the way we successfully engage with Mana Whenua and the wider community”.

Transport also remains a priority for the Council as it looks at the provision of services across the region and its connections to other regions.

“We need to further stabilise the bus network and improve the rail network across the region, and look at how we better connect to places like Palmerston North. Our priorities for regional transport projects will also need to shift to reflect our broader spatial planning and climate realities,” adds Cr Ponter.

The proposed committees are as follows:

Environment Committee (Committee of the whole)
Cr Gaylor (Chair)
Cr Connelly (Deputy Chair)

Transport Committee (Committee of the whole)
Cr Blakeley (Chair)
Cr Lee (Deputy Chair)

Chief Executive Employment Committee
Cr Hughes (Chair)
Cr Gaylor (Deputy Chair)

Climate Committee
Cr Nash (Chair)
Cr Lee (Deputy Chair)

Finance, Risk and Assurance Committee
Cr Kirk-Burnnand (Deputy Chair)

Te Upoko Taiao – Natural Resources Plan Committee
Cr Brash (Co-Chair)

Regional Transport Committee
Cr Staples (Chair)
Cr Ponter (Deputy Chair)

Wellington Regional Strategy Committee
Cr Lee
Cr Blakeley (Alternate)
Wairarapa Committee
Cr Staples (Chair)

Ara Tahi
The details of the formation of Te Ara Tahi Committee are still to be negotiated with Iwi. This may include Mana Whenua appointments to other Council committees.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extinction scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of the diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures on Earth to exist and thrive. The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

'Culturally Arranged Visitors Visa': Fix For Marriage Visa Issue

Earlier this year Immigration New Zealand issued guidance to front line Immigration staff that made it significantly harder for people to get visas to visit their partner. That guidance no longer applies with today’s announcement. More>>

ALSO:

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 