Greater Wellington proposed committee structure

Greater Wellington to boost Climate, Natural Resources and Mana Whenua grunt in proposed committee structure



Greater Wellington Regional Council today published details of its proposed committee structure for the triennium ahead of its Council meeting on 20 November.

Stronger Iwi partnerships, better use of natural resources and more immediate action on climate change are the major changes among the full line of committees set to be discussed at Wednesday’s Council meeting.

Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter believes the proposed committee structure focuses on the issues important to the people of the region.

“Earlier this year the Council unanimously declared a climate emergency and committed to becoming carbon neutral in its activities by 2030. A Climate Committee would ensure immediate and ongoing action and bring Iwi, communities, businesses, government and local councils together to form joint solutions.

Greater Wellington looks to place more importance on its environmental restoration and protection roles and how the region’s natural resources are used.

“The Wellington Region Natural Resources Plan is in its final stages, we have mounting public concerns about water extraction and bottling and we need to do more on flood management and coastal erosion to protect our communities, and our Environment Committee will help council lead on the many important environmental issues across our region,” says Cr Ponter.

The Council is also looking to formalise its Ara Tahi advisory group as a full committee to enhance its Iwi partnership approach to addressing regional issues.

“As a council our public engagement has been excellent in areas such as our Whaitua water quality programme. We want to be able to replicate and improve the way we successfully engage with Mana Whenua and the wider community”.

Transport also remains a priority for the Council as it looks at the provision of services across the region and its connections to other regions.

“We need to further stabilise the bus network and improve the rail network across the region, and look at how we better connect to places like Palmerston North. Our priorities for regional transport projects will also need to shift to reflect our broader spatial planning and climate realities,” adds Cr Ponter.

The proposed committees are as follows:

Environment Committee (Committee of the whole)

Cr Gaylor (Chair)

Cr Connelly (Deputy Chair)



Transport Committee (Committee of the whole)

Cr Blakeley (Chair)

Cr Lee (Deputy Chair)

Chief Executive Employment Committee

Cr Hughes (Chair)

Cr Gaylor (Deputy Chair)

Climate Committee

Cr Nash (Chair)

Cr Lee (Deputy Chair)

Finance, Risk and Assurance Committee

Cr Kirk-Burnnand (Deputy Chair)

Te Upoko Taiao – Natural Resources Plan Committee

Cr Brash (Co-Chair)

Regional Transport Committee

Cr Staples (Chair)

Cr Ponter (Deputy Chair)



Wellington Regional Strategy Committee

Cr Lee

Cr Blakeley (Alternate)

Wairarapa Committee

Cr Staples (Chair)

Ara Tahi

The details of the formation of Te Ara Tahi Committee are still to be negotiated with Iwi. This may include Mana Whenua appointments to other Council committees.

