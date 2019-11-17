The Prince of Wales to meet rangatahi in Northland

Tourism and sustainability will be the focus of conversation between a group of young entrepreneurs and The Prince of Wales when he tours Northland next week.

The young people who will meet His Royal Highness (HRH) in Northland are taking part in the Enterprise programme, a 2-day course facilitated by The Prince’s Trust New Zealand and delivered in collaboration with QRC Tai Tokerau Resort College.

On Wednesday 20 November, they will meet the Prince of Wales at QRC Tai Tokerau Resort College in Paihia, to discuss their business plans with him, as well as their own personal hopes, ideas and challenges.

The Enterprise programme provides 18 to 30-year-olds with practical skills, training, mentoring and financial support. The course is designed to stretch and strengthen young people’s entrepreneurial mindsets and kick-start businesses in Aotearoa.

Launched in October 2018, the Prince's Trust New Zealand was established to support young New Zealanders on their journey to adulthood. The organisation is connected to the charity His Royal Highness established in the UK in 1973, which has since worked with over 970,000 young people enabling life, learning and work opportunities.

The Prince’s Trust New Zealand CEO Anya Satyanand says since launching in New Zealand last year, the Trust has made great progress, working with communities to design programmes that activate young people’s limitless potential. The organisation has also been able to judiciously draw on the strengths of the global network to empower, challenge and inspire young New Zealanders.

“It has been hugely rewarding to see The Prince's Trust take off in New Zealand and make a difference in the lives of many young people in just over a year of our operations,” says Anya.

“From the outset, we’ve set about doing things differently, involving young people in the design of our strategy, right through to our programmes. Our work tunes into the strengths and needs that young Kiwis have, as well as the rapidly changing context they’re growing up within.”

"His Royal Highness has backed the early stages of our work, and it’s interesting to observe how closely his views on sustainability align with the views we’ve heard from many young people about the protection of the environment and people’s wellbeing."

"Our exciting Enterprise programme empowers young people to bring to life their dreams of businesses – we’ve responded to what young people have told us is needed in Northland by centring this pilot on tourism and sustainability. The rangatahi involved have been focusing on the technical skills and components of building a successful business, with social enterprise and environmental principles woven in.”

"It’s the second pilot delivery of our Enterprise programme, which we’ve co-designed with young people and entrepreneurs here in Aotearoa, and we’ve integrated planning tools for social impact and environmental sustainability, along with a focus on entrepreneurial archetypes and models from Te Ao Māori."

One of the young people who was part of the very first pilot of the Enterprise programme, and who will meet HRH next week is Becki Moss from Raglan. The 23-year old is developing her photography business, using what she has learned from the Enterprise programme.

“It has been incredibly valuable to be part of an open conversation with other people about small businesses in New Zealand, no matter where on their journey they are. Being able to hear other people’s stories of mistakes and how they overcame them is really helpful for someone at the beginning of their journey,” Becki reflects.

“It is important to celebrate our successes as well as the mistakes we’ve made, and hold those two things at the same time and see that they’re not completely separate, they go hand in hand.“

After spending time with young people on the Enterpriseprogramme, The Prince of Wales will have a cup of tea with QRC staff, Enterprise programme supporters, and Hon Peeni Henare, Minister for Youth and Associate Minister of Tourism.

Among the supporters who will attend will be representatives from the QRC Tai Tokerau, Air New Zealand and New Zealand Māori Tourism.

The Enterprise programme pilot phase has been supported by Karen and Gordon Hartley. “We were really keen to see how our investment could get directly to young people with great ideas but who maybe lacked access to training, mentoring and finance,” says Karen, who is also a board member of The Prince’s Trust. “It’s great to see how The Prince’s Trust has converted a donation from us into two very impactful prototype programmes for young people.”

Chair of The Prince’s Trust New Zealand Board, Andrew Williams, says it's vital to properly prepare young people for the future of work.

"The Enterprise programme run by Prince's Trust's is a great example of the practical support we need to provide to more young people in order to help them succeed in life," says Williams.

"All great businesses started with a dream but as anyone who's ever tried to start one knows, you also need a lot of energy and knowledge, and ideally a little seed funding, in order to get off the ground. We know it can be hard for young people to find their calling in life, and my hope is that The Prince's Trust New Zealand – and the Prince's visit to promote its great work – will give them some long-lasting inspiration."

