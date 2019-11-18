Upper Hutt’s HAPAI building closed

As of 3.00 pm Monday, 18 November 2019, the HAPAI building in Upper Hutt has been closed until further notice. The closure comes on the back of a detailed seismic report for the building. The report, which was carried out by Silvester Clark Limited, has identified the building as earthquake prone.

A hirable venue, located at 879 – 881 Fergusson Drive, the HAPAI building is classed as an importance level 2 (IL2) facility. With a part of the building meeting less than 34% of the new building standards (NBS), this effectively classes the venue as earthquake prone.

Under the Building (Earthquake-prone Buildings) Amendment Act 2016, as an earthquake prone building, this facility could have its ultimate capacity exceeded in a moderate earthquake. If the building were to collapse, the collapse would be likely to cause injury or death.

Considering the report’s findings and the safety of the public and staff, Council has elected to close the building immediately.

“Our priority is safety for people,” says Council’s Chief Executive, Peter Kelly. “As we work through the details in the report, we’ll be able to consider what further actions we need to take in relation to this venue.”

“We can’t yet determine exactly what remedial actions will be taken,” says Council’s Director of Community Services, Mike Ryan. “Once we have a clear set of options on the table, we’ll assess these and make a decision going forward.”

Council also acknowledges that the timing is not convenient for the many groups that either use the venue on a regular basis or have current bookings for special events. Council does have a list of alternative venues on our website along with a downloadable booklet profiling halls for hire in the city: www.upperhuttcity.com/event-venues

Mr Ryan also notes that a recent report highlighted an abundance of potential venues in the city that are under-utilised, “Groups should be able to find alternative venues by approaching local churches, schools, sports clubs, scout groups or businesses.”

The HAPAI building will remain closed until further notice.





© Scoop Media

