Worlds Big Sleep Out event in Hutt City

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 9:24 am
Press Release: Big Sleepout

Top Public Mural Artists become ‘visual contributors’ to the Worlds Big Sleep Out event in Hutt City. November 19, 2019

The musical line-up for the December 7th event in McEwan Park has become very impressive and with the unusual setting and multiple stages one element was missing to help accentuate the core message of the awareness around Homelessness. A visual statement!

Organiser Phil Sprey said, “we created at least five stages with an industrial look around 20 foot shipping containers and scaffolding and with the exposed front side facing the audience what an opportunity to turn these areas into ‘canvases’ and add to the occasion.”

Without giving any specific briefs as to content and a freedom to express themselves openly, six top well-known artist stepped up and offered their talent and creative flare.

Gorse (Ruth Robertson-Taylor) has been active painting public murals in the Wellington Region for 10 years and the works of Chris Barrand in the UK and NZ span almost 25 years.

Jack Kirifi also jumped in with his unique contemporary Pacifica style and illustrators, multimedia artists and well known contributors from children’s books to national exhibitions are the outstanding Margaret Tolland and Alice Masters

Rounding of the group is the enigmatic DSIDE. If there is an artist who has become know for the scale of his art and part of the Global Street Art world then DSIDE would be amongst its best.

As Phil says, “we have no idea at this time what the panels will contain, but we will have the opportunity to see them evolve in full view over the next three weeks right in the busiest part of Wellington City in the front lobby of the Asteron Centre opposite the Railway Station”.

As New Zealand is the first country to start the WBSO on December and with the assistance of photographer Simon Woolf we will be sending out images to every other city around the world to use on their video presentations from London to New York and LA.

DestinationHutt is most gratefully to Resene Paints and Supercolour for their support and to Mark Dunajtschik who at short notice let us use the front lobby of the Asteron Centre in Featherston Street.

ends


ends

Find more from Big Sleepout on InfoPages.
 
 
 
