InsideOUT Supreme Award winners

MEDIA RELEASE FRIDAY 22 NOVEMBER 2019

InsideOUT Supreme Award winners at Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards

National youth leadership organisation, InsideOUT, were the Supreme Award winners at the 2019 Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards on Thursday night. They were one of 200 community groups that entered the awards from around the Wellington region.

The organisation was recognised for the role they play in making Aotearoa a safer place for young people of all sexual orientations and genders, giving all rainbow young people a sense of belonging in their schools and communities.

InsideOUT’s mission is to work closely with youth, whānau, schools, community groups, youth services, government agencies and other relevant organisations to provide safer schools and communities for rainbow (LGBTQIA+) young people. Based in Wellington, they develop and share resources, run monthly meetups, champion awareness campaigns and create opportunities for young people to connect throughout the country.

Steve Sanderson, Chief Executive of Wellington Airport said “We first became aware of the great work InsideOUT were doing when they became category award winners in 2016. The calibre of the finalists has been outstanding again this year, but what really stood out for the judges was the progression InsideOUT has made over the past three years. The organisation has gone above and beyond to provide the resources and support schools and communities need to make New Zealand an inclusive place, especially for young people, and they are very deserved winners”.

“Tabby Besley, Managing Director of InsideOUT said “It’s amazing to have our growth as an organisation recognised with this award. It represents the work of our team of incredible staff, volunteers and all the rainbow young people in Wellington who are striving for inclusion in their schools.”

Roger Palairet, Chair of Wellington Community Trust said: “We are delighted to be involved in the Wellington Airport Community Awards. These awards are a celebration, recognising people who have seen a need in their community and stepped up and found a way to meet that need. They’re also intended as encouragement for all finalists and winners throughout our region, and for anyone reaching out to do something for others. This is what being a strong community is all about, and it is great to celebrate our community at its best.”

Wellington Airport also awarded five local high school students $3,000 scholarships in the Wild at Heart Spirit Awards. These winners demonstrate self-motivation in service to their community and college.

Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards 2019 Winners

• Supreme Award: InsideOUT

• Arts and Culture: Ōtaki Promotions Group

• Education and Child/Youth Development: InsideOUT

• Health and Wellbeing: Little Sprouts Charitable Trust

• Heritage and Environment: HUHA NZ (Helping You Help Animals)

• Sport and Leisure: Porirua Grand Traverse

• Rising Star Award: M.A.T.C.H. The Māoriland Tech Creative Hub



ENDS

© Scoop Media

