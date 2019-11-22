Rotorua Police appeal for information

Please attribute to Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Caroline Wharton, Rotorua Police:

Police continue to make enquiries into the death of 25-year-old Rotorua woman Melissa Jones.

Jones' body was found by Lake Rotorua on the morning of Friday 18 October.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Police are seeking help from the public to establish Jones' movements before her death.

The last confirmed sighting of her was on 4 September 2019 where she visited the Rotorua First Credit Union.

"Jones leaves behind her family, including two young children and they are keen for answers as to what happened to cause this tragic incident," says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Caroline Wharton.

Police want to hear from anyone who has any information in relation to this incident.

Anyone with information - no matter how insignificant they may think it might be - please contact Rotorua Police on 07-349 9400 quoting file number 191018/9875, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also view this release, including any additional images, online at: http://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/rotorua-police-appeal-information



ends

© Scoop Media

