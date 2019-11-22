Last day of Royal visit

People in Kaikōura will get the chance to see The Prince of Wales tomorrow afternoon during the last day of the week-long visit by The Prince and The Duchess of Cornwall.

Their Royal Highnesses will jointly visit the Lincoln Farmers’ and Craft market tomorrow morning before The Prince flies to Kaikōura. The Duchess will visit the Christchurch offices of the Battered Women’s Trust - a not for profit organisation dedicated to supporting families to live violence free – and tour the Christchurch Botanic Gardens before leaving New Zealand.

The Prince will be welcomed at Takahanga Marae in Kaikōura before a public walk along the main street and esplanade. The Prince will visit a number of stalls set up by local food producers and meet a group of first responders to the November 2016 earthquake. A group of White Ribbon Riders who are on their annual motorcycle ride raising money and awareness of domestic violence will also be present. People are encouraged to be on site from 1pm to meet The Prince.

The Prince will visit the Kaikōura Memorial Hall to see various set ups and displays highlighting the past, present and future of the local area. The tour will conclude with a display of artwork by local school children.

