Breach of suppression order in Millane case
Saturday, 23 November 2019, 3:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Breach of suppression order"
Please attribute to
Detective Inspector Scott Beard:
Police have been
made aware today that the defendant in the Grace Millane
homicide has been named on social media accounts in New
Zealand.
Although the homicide trial concluded
yesterday, a suppression order which prevents naming the
defendant remains in place and will do so until lifted by
the court.
While we appreciate the public feeling
around this case, we do want to remind the public that it is
an offence to breach a court order such as a name
suppression - this includes naming someone on social media.
ENDS
