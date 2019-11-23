Breach of suppression order in Millane case

"Breach of suppression order"

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Scott Beard:

Police have been made aware today that the defendant in the Grace Millane homicide has been named on social media accounts in New Zealand.

Although the homicide trial concluded yesterday, a suppression order which prevents naming the defendant remains in place and will do so until lifted by the court.

While we appreciate the public feeling around this case, we do want to remind the public that it is an offence to breach a court order such as a name suppression - this includes naming someone on social media.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

