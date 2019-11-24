Crayfish boat run aground near Kaikōura

A small crayfish boat called the Ruff-Enuff has run aground near Goose Bay. The skipper and crew are on shore and safe.

The boat had about 600L of diesel on board and there is some in the water, however exact quantities are unknown. No affected wildlife has been observed. Oil spill responders from Kaikōura and Christchurch, along with the crew, salvors and insurance assessor, are on site and assessing the situation. Attempts will be made with a large excavator to remove the remaining fuel from the boat, as well as removing the boat entirely, at low tide this evening.

Environment Canterbury regional on-scene commander for oil spill response, Richard Purdon said, “The situation is under control, we have trained people onsite dealing with it and, given it is a very warm day and the light nature of the fuel, we are expecting it to evaporate quickly. Hopefully we can get the vessel out of the water this evening. We will remain onsite for a couple of days until it is all sorted.”

