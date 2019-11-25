Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fishing vessel run aground successfully removed

Monday, 25 November 2019, 12:42 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

UPDATE 25/11 1200 – Small commercial fishing vessel run aground near Kaikōura has been successfully removed

Please attribute any quotes to Environment Canterbury regional on-scene commander Richard Purdon.

At 9pm on Sunday 24 November, the small commercial fishing vessel boat Ruff-Enuff was successfully removed from the water and placed on the roadside using a digger. About 60 litres of mixed fuels in 20 litre containers were removed from the vessel before it was towed above the high tide mark at 9pm on Sunday.

When the vessel ran aground, tanks were ruptured and about 600 litres of diesel fuel was lost. Some localised diesel sheen was visible in the immediate area of the grounding, and a large but thin plume of diesel was observed moving north towards South Bay. Diesel is a very light fuel which spreads and evaporates quickly, which is likely to happen over the coming days.

No affected wildlife has been observed as yet, however the response team is undertaking further shoreline and wildlife assessments, including aerial observations from the Kaikōura Aeroclub, and on-water observations from Whale Watch and Dolphin Encounter.

Members of the public are requested to call Environment Canterbury’s incident response line on 0800 765 588 immediately if they see oil on the water or any wildlife showing signs of distress due to oiling, or use Snap Send Solve.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

The coalition government still seems unable (or unwilling) to respond in any meaningful way to the slew of progressive recommendations contained in the Welfare Export Advisory Group report – which, in effect, has been shelved since February.

On another front though, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

 

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

Advocates Call For Change: Benefit Relationship Rules "Lose-Lose Situation"

Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Action Station have written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying the rules are punitive and harmful. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

Fossil Fuel Investment: ACC Must Lead On Climate Change

As the largest publicly owned investor in New Zealand, the ACC board should divest from fossil fuels, demonstrating our leadership role on climate change, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said today. More>>

ALSO:

Total Officers, Up Less: Coalition's 1800 New Police Officers

The Coalition commitment to add 1800 new Police officers to frontline policing has been achieved with the graduation of 59 constables from the Royal New Zealand Police College today. More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 