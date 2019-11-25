Nuhaka police station to move

Inspector Sam Aberahama, Tairawhiti Area Commander:

Tairawhiti Police facilitated community hui in Nuhaka and Mahia in April/May 2019 in respect of the proposed station move from Nuhaka to Mahia.

The shift will start from tomorrow (Tuesday 26 November), with the site in Mahia being blessed and the police station transported to its new site next to the fire station in Mahia.

The station will be operational from mid- December and formally opened in mid-January 2020 by the Minister of Police.

The new station has been a work in progress over the last couple of years with the growth of Mahia’s population.

Inspector Sam Aberahama, Tairawhiti Area Commander says the change will better service the area.

“Over the last ten years, fifty percent of demand for police in the area was in Mahia” he said.

An external phone will be placed on the outside wall of the fire Station in Nuhaka which will provide a direct link to the Police Communications Centre.







