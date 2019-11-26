Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Purrfect’ win to Panthers against Lions

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 3:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

In a new look 7-aside competition, the big cats gave a roaring performance at this weekend's New Zealand Communities Football Cup (NZCFC) final, held at Papakura's McLennan Park, Papakura FC and Pulman Lodge.
Over the weekend at the 11th annual tournament, the Palestinian Panthers and Czech Lions gave spectators a claw biting finish after drawing 0-0 after extra time.

The two sides stood shoulder-to-shoulder and cheered each other on during the penalty shootout, with the final score 4-2 to the Panthers.
The win secured the Panthers $1,500 prize money and an automatic place in the 2020 tournament.

Other teams must win regional ethnic football tournaments or compete via invitation of NZCFC. The tournament has been dominated for the past ten years by Somalia Stars from Wellington and Refugee Youth Action Network of Auckland.

Tournament newcomers NZ South Africa beat seasoned NZCFC competitors Ireland 3-1 in a hard-fought clash to take the Plate home.
NZ South Africa team member Josh Jeftha was awarded the MVP trophy, the 17-year old stood-out throughout the tournament with some fine performances.

Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha attended the tournament and was impressed with the ethnic diversity of the teams.
“The tournament provides a fantastic opportunity to recruit from diverse communities. Last week, our first Afghani woman graduated as a Constable and will be a great asset to Police,” he said.
“Like many others who have joined, she has faced challenges and overcome them with strength and tenacity.”

NZCFC uses football to promote positive social outcomes such as social inclusion, health and wellbeing of families and communities, which the Panthers and Lions demonstrated during the penalty shootout.

It is growing its women's and youth football tournaments to increase its reach and holds a youth football clinic to encourage students to participate in football and other positive socially interactive activities, while also promoting the White Ribbon campaign.

