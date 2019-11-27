Movies and Music coming to an Auckland Park near you

MEDIA RELEASE – 27 November 2019

Movies and Music coming to an Auckland Park near you

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is proud to team up with Auckland Council and help make the region’s summer of Movies and Music in Parks bigger than ever.

“This is another great Auckland initiative that we’re pleased to support with Auckland Council. It doesn’t get better than a perfect Auckland day in one of our parks with families and friends. Connecting with our communities is at the heart of what we do,” said NZME Chief Marketing Officer Katie Mills.

This summer there are 26 free Movies in Parks events with Auckland Council delivering 20 smash hit movies shown on giant park-sized screens. Included in this year’s screenings are blockbusters like MIB International, Crazy Rich Asians, Aladdin and Yesterday along with the ever-popular classics like Grease and E.T.

NZME radio networks like ZM, The Hits and Flava are also looking forward to supporting the Music in Parks series this summer including events like Flava Urban Beats and The Hits Kiwi Anthems.

Auckland Council’s Music in Parks line-up to be revealed tomorrow includes many of New Zealand’s breakthrough acts.

“These sorts of local, free concerts can create legends of up and coming artists. The venues are great, the crowds relaxed and the artists keen to impress - it’s a perfect mix,” said NZME Chief Content Officer Mike McClung.

“Last year more than 50,000 Aucklanders flocked to parks and reserves across the region to make the most of summer and our city’s beautiful natural environment. These events are a fantastic way for our communities to come together, enjoy world class entertainment, and celebrate the parks and green spaces that help to make Tāmaki Makaurau such a great place to live,” said Mayor Phil Goff.

No bookings or tickets are required for any of these events and seventeen of the twenty films playing at 26 events are captioned for the deaf community. Food trucks will be on-site, and Auckland Council will run a zero-waste system at all events.

The 2020 line-up for Movies and Music in Parks will be live at www.moviesinparks.co.nz and www.musicinparks.co.nz on 28 November 2019.

ENDS



