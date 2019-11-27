Continued attempts at secrecy a bad start for new CCC CEO

New Christchurch City Council
Chief Executive Dawn Baxendale has sidestepped public
accountability at her first opportunity by refusing
to disclose $30,000 relocation expenses, doubling down
on the City Council’s reputation as the most secretive in
the country, says the New Zealand Taxpayers'
Union.
Taxpayers' Union spokesperson Islay Aitchison
says: "Given the Council’s recent history, ratepayers
will be disappointed Ms Baxendale
"Just a couple of
weeks ago, the Council was slammed by the Chief Ombudsman
for manipulating reports and obscuring bad news from the
public. This is clearly an organisation in desperate need of
transparency from the top down. This was an opportunity
missed."
"Ratepayers are funding Baxendale's salary of
nearly half a million dollars per year. It’s not
unreasonable to ask whether the extra $30,000 for relocating
was actually used for that, or whether it’s an excuse for
another cash perk."
"There may also be tax implications
depending on whether the $30,000 was a reimbursement
for Ms Baxendale's actual costs."
"It's hard to be
optimistic about the Council's recent assurances to be now
be committed to transparency when the people at the top
aren't willing to practise what they
preach."
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels...
The annual Emissions Gap Report, which compares where greenhouse gas emissions are heading, versus where they need to be, shows that emissions need to fall by 7.6 per cent each year over the next decade, if the world is to get back on track towards the goal of limiting temperature rises to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
If the world warms by more than 1.5 degrees, we will see more frequent, and intense, climate impacts – as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has demonstrated in several hard-hitting reports – such as the heatwaves and storms witnessed in recent years. More>>
“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>
Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>
The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>
"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>
Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>
Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>