Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rangi Ruru Students Launch Book - “Spoonful of Spice”

Friday, 29 November 2019, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Rangi Ruru Girls' School

Rangi Ruru Students Launch Book - “Spoonful of Spice”


This Sunday Meet the Immigrant Women Without Whom There Would Be No Book

‘Spoonful of Spice’ is full of amazing; however it is far more than a cookbook.

The brainchild of four young Year 13 Rangi entrepreneurs - Lucy Johnson, Tulsi Lathia, Sarah Lawrence and Victoria Park, the beautifully produced book presents the stories behind the recipes; and the immigrant women behind those stories.

The 100-page cookbook is the result of the students’ involvement in the Lion Young Enterprise programme over the past two years, and what began as an embryo of a commercial idea quickly developed into a passion project. It’s been in the business plan from the outset that all proceeds will go to the refugee community and the girls made that a clear focus from the very start.
The co-ordinator of Young Enterprise at Rangi Ruru, Jacqui Griffith says the enthusiastic young women began with a vision of exposing the difficulties migrants have faced on their journeys to a new life in our city.
“It has been a challenging journey for everyone involved,” says Mrs Griffith, “with much learnt along the way.”

Lucy Johnson takes up the story.
“We originally wanted to combine the stories from these amazing women who are new to our country, with a selection of their favourite recipes, presenting everything in a high-quality cookbook,” says Lucy.

“We got in touch with a range of refugee and migrant women, through local churches, and we have to acknowledge the help of Christchurch City Councillor, Anne Galloway; she’s been awesome.”

The girls then organised a series of pot luck tasting dinners where the women prepared and served authentic recipes from their homelands, and that was where the women and the dishes were photographed by Mette van Pallandt, a Rangi photography student.

“We also did interviews, recording stories and learning about their experiences and lives,” says Lucy.

The whole venture has been conducted under the umbrella of the Lion Young Enterprise programme, with the girls pitching to a panel of business advisors in June 2018 and again in 2019, and then forging ahead to develop their cookbook, using the advice and encouragement received.

Jacqui Griffith says along the way, the students have participated in several challenges and have been eligible for a range of awards.

“Their high energy and enterprise have resulted in some wonderful successes,” she says.

• As a team, they received high marks and praise from the Pitch judges
• They were awarded $4,500 from the YHA Cora Wilding Memorial fund
• They were awarded $500 from Coffee Culture
• They received $200 as runners up in the YMCA Youth Voice awards for community service
• They have had a pop up stall in Ballantynes where they promoted and sold the cookbook in the Contemporary Lounge.

In addition, individual members of the team have also been recognised for their leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

• Lucy Johnson was one of six Youth Enterprise students from New Zealand to attend a Young Business Leaders’ conference in Brisbane in August 2018
• Tulsi Lathia was not only selected as one of two students from Canterbury to attend the Entrepreneurs in Action workshop in Wellington in July 2018, but also was one of six young New Zealanders to win a national GirlBoss award. She travelled to Auckland to receive this award.

The Spoonful of Spice cookbook, has just been printed and is now available for purchase before Christmas. https://nz.patronbase.com/_RangiRuru/Store/Item?id=35


Jacqui Griffith says this Sunday, 1st December, will see an exciting culmination of a learning journey, (with Councillor Anne Galloway attending), which has not only provided an outlet for these courageous immigrant women to reveal their extraordinary experiences, but has opened the eyes of our students and everyone involved in their project.

-Ends-

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Rangi Ruru Girls' School on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.

That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.

But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 