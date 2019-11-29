Appeal for information following serious assault

Palmerston North Police are asking for the public’s help following a serious assault on Tuesday evening.

About 6pm on Tuesday 26 November, a woman walking along the Mangaone Stream Walkway, near Amberley Avenue, was followed by a man on a bicycle.

He then assaulted the woman, who required medical treatment for her injuries.

She is now recovering at home.

The man is described as middle-aged, Maori, and was wearing dark clothing.

Police investigating the matter are following lines of enquiry, and increased patrols are operating in the area.

Police know incidents such as this can cause concern in our community, however we would urge people to be alert, not alarmed, and take care to note your surroundings if you are out alone in a public place.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity, or who has concerns for the safety of themselves or others, should phone 111 immediately.

Anyone who has information about this incident or those involved should get in touch with Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan by phoning 105 and quoting file number 191126/7004.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





