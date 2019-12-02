Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Identifying city’s flood hazards kicks off in Wainuiomata

Monday, 2 December 2019, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

2 December 2019


Urban Wainuiomata is the first stage of the most comprehensive flood mapping programme in Lower Hutt’s history to near completion – but it needs the help of local residents to finish the job.

The mapping project covers Lower Hutt’s urban areas and is being undertaken by Wellington Water Ltd, which provides water services and planning for the Wellington Region’s councils. It will be completed in 2021.

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller says as Lower Hutt is the most densely populated flood plain in the country and with its history of flooding, the mapping programme will provide crucial data for urban planning, infrastructure investment and civil defense planning.

“The main aim of this work is to protect life and property. So to build resilience in our communities, this information will be critical in showing where we can safely develop land and place infrastructure, where to focus on storm water investment and generally to help more effectively plan for the city’s future.”

The maps depict flooding in one in 100 year and one in 10 year floods. They show where waterways are most likely to breach their banks, where water moves across land during flooding and areas of ponding. The work takes into account the projected impacts of climate change out to 2120.

Later this week, Wellington Water and Hutt City Council staff will take the draft maps to Wainuiomata for local residents to view, ask questions and share their recollections of past flooding.

Ben Fountain Chief Advisor Stormwater for Wellington Water says while the maps are developed to best practice standards and peer-reviewed by independent experts, Wainuiomata residents’ local knowledge will help fine-tune the maps.

“People with a memory of past flooding events can point out where water flowed or settled in their neighbourhoods and properties during past flooding events. This information can then be used to adjust the maps to ensure they’re as accurate as possible, so this is a valuable part of the process.”

The information provided by the maps will be incorporated into the review of Hutt City Council’s District Plan to ensure future developments take account of flood risks and don’t increase the risk to existing properties.

All councils are required to make natural hazard information public. Any property with a history of flooding will have this information added to its Land Information Memorandum (LIM).

Public drop-in sessions where people can view the maps, ask questions and provide their observations and photos of past flooding will be held at the Wainuiomata Intermediate School hall on:

• Thursday 5 December 6pm-8pm

• Saturday 7 December 2pm-4pm.

More information can be found at: huttcity.govt.nz/floodmapping


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Police Shut Down Website: "Massive Data Breach" Report On Gun Byback

COLFO has learned within the past hour of a massive data breach on the Police database for firearm hand-in and compensation.

Information on 70,000 firearm hand-in notifications, the firearms and owner bank account numbers, were accessible to web page users. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 