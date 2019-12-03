Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Low-income Hamilton ratepayers save more than $1.6M

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 11:07 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton ratepayers on low incomes saved more than $1.6M on the cost of their rates in 2018/19, thanks to Hamilton City Council’s bolstered rates rebate scheme.

The Council is proud to offer low-income ratepayers a rates discount of up to $549 – in addition to the nationwide rates rebate supported by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

The maximum subsidy under the DIA rates rebate scheme for 2019/20 is $640. On top of this, we offer a further rates rebate of up to $549 this year for qualifying homeowners to reduce the cost of their rates.

We processed rates rebates for more than 2400 ratepayers in 2018/19, saving low-income ratepayers around $1.66M. About 500 of the 2400 qualified for both rates rebates.

Rates and Revenue Manager Matthew Bell says Hamilton’s rates rebate scheme has been in place for a number of years and increases annually in line with the city’s rates.

“The Council’s purpose is to improve the wellbeing of Hamiltonians, and the rates rebate scheme gives our city’s ratepayers on low incomes additional financial support to ensure they can meet their day-to-day expenses,” he says. “Last year, we visited more than 50 homes and a number of sites throughout the community to meet with ratepayers and see what assistance they’re eligible for. It’s fantastic to make a difference for more than 2400 Hamiltonians who qualify.”

The DIA rates rebate takes into account the ratepayer’s income, the cost of their rates, and if they have any dependants to assess whether they qualify.

The Council’s rates rebate considers additional criteria including financial assets and the ownership structure of the property.

Applicants must apply for the rebates each rating year (July to June). This results in a high number of applications and enquiries between July and November, when our rates team visits various locations throughout the city to make the process easier for applicants, as well as taking appointments in the Council building.

With the rush period now over, potential applicants can meet with our rates team without an appointment. We can also provide a home visit for people with mobility issues or medical conditions.

To download the DIA rates rebate form, click here. To have a hardcopy mailed to you or to discuss the Council’s rates rebate, email rates@hcc.govt.nz or phone 07 838 6688.

To discuss either of the rates rebates in person, visit the Council’s Municipal Building in Garden Place between 7.45am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Rates rebates, unravelled:


• Government rates rebate: up to $640 in 2019/20
• Hamilton City Council’s rates rebate: up to $549 in 2019/20
• Number of successful applications for the government rebate in Hamilton in 2018/19: more than 2400
• Number of successful applications for the Hamilton City Council rebate in 2018/19: about 500
• Amount both rebates saved Hamilton’s low-income ratepayers in 2018/19: $1.66M
• Number of appointments with Hamilton City Council staff to discuss rebates in 2018/19: more than 500
• Number of sessions out in the community to assist with rebates in 2019: 10 (July to November)
• Number of retirement villages visited to assist with rebates: 11
• Number of home visits to assist with rebate applications: more than 50

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


All-Stages Urgency: Government To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone.

The Bill also introduces a new requirement that party secretaries and candidates must take reasonable steps to ensure that a donation, or a contribution to a donation over the $50 foreign donation threshold, is not from an overseas person.

The Electoral Commission will issue guidance on what ‘reasonable steps they might take to check the origin of the donations. More>>

 

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 