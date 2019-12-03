Summer DIYers urged to check for cables before digging
Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Wel Networks
The sun is shining and it’s the perfect
time for some landscaping around the section.
But before
you dig, WEL Networks is urging you to check where the
underground cables might be hiding.
"It’s critical to
locate cables before you start any excavation work like
digging trenches, laying a driveway or erecting a fence,"
Chief Executive Garth Dibley says.
"Cables are buried
within the ground for good reason. If they’re disturbed by
crushing, bending or splitting they can cause fires,
explosions, fatal electric shocks and of course, power
outages.
"While digging safety is your responsibility,
we’re more than happy to help you locate cables, provide
advice on excavation and if necessary, oversee any work for
your own personal safety and that of the wider
community."
If you need help to find cables call WEL on
0800 800 935 or visit www.wel.co.nz for more
information.
