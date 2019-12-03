Summer DIYers urged to check for cables before digging



Source: WEL Networks

The sun is shining and it’s the perfect time for some landscaping around the section.

But before you dig, WEL Networks is urging you to check where the underground cables might be hiding.

"It’s critical to locate cables before you start any excavation work like digging trenches, laying a driveway or erecting a fence," Chief Executive Garth Dibley says.

"Cables are buried within the ground for good reason. If they’re disturbed by crushing, bending or splitting they can cause fires, explosions, fatal electric shocks and of course, power outages.

"While digging safety is your responsibility, we’re more than happy to help you locate cables, provide advice on excavation and if necessary, oversee any work for your own personal safety and that of the wider community."

If you need help to find cables call WEL on 0800 800 935 or visit www.wel.co.nz for more information.

