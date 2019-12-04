Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public opinion excluded from Chamberlain Park Decision

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 10:09 am
Generation Zero


On the 25th of November, the Albert-Eden Local Board voted to decide the future of Chamberlain Park - and in doing so, excluded Generation Zero and Women in Urbanism from presenting the public’s opinion on the matter, in the form of a petition that has captured over 1000 signatures, in the 2 weeks it has been live.

“We’re disappointed that we didn’t get the opportunity to present our work and the opinions we captured before the Board voted,” Generation Zero member Katrina Jordan says. “We will persist, as we feel our petition captured views that weren’t recognised and add value to the debate. This is especially so as rangatahi who are wanting action towards an equitable and zero carbon Tāmaki Makaurau debate.”

The two groups had organised to present on the 25th of November but due to scheduling issues, it was requested that the petition be presented on the 4th of December. This was accepted with the understanding that it was unlikely the decision on Chamberlain Park would be made, and so the petition would be heard beforehand.

The petition called for a long-term perspective to be taken when deciding on the Park’s future, requesting increased access for all people, improved walking and cycling links, the restoration of Meola Creek and the Park’s indigenous biodiversity. The two groups want to see the Park climate-ready and set to serve the needs of the many thousands of people set to be living in the Albert-Eden but with this decision, Generation Zero believes the potential to address the area’s lack of readily accessible public green space has been greatly diminished.

“While the outcome that was reached is a step in the right direction, it is a very small one. Albert-Eden is set to grow by at least another 10,000 people with developments such as Unitec bringing people who need access to high-quality green spaces and transport connections. When making these decisions, we need to consider the future as well as the present otherwise, we risk playing catch up.”

The Local Board consulted with Auckland Golf, New Zealand Golf and the Chamberlain Park Men's and Ladies Golf Clubs before making the decision, but Generation Zero, a youth-led climate organisation and Women in Urbanism, an organisation that seeks equity for self-identifying women in urban space, were left out of the decision.

Both groups are going ahead with their presentation to the Board today and are still calling for signatures, with the goal of representing the current and future community of Albert-Eden. They wish to see the current plan expanded upon expand, pushing for further walking and cycling connections, greater native planting across the entirety of Chamberlain Park and further spaces for people to socialise, rest and exercise.

“This campaign is an opportunity for Auckland to show its seriousness in becoming the liveable, climate-ready city that the Auckland Plan describes”

Generation Zero and Women in Urbanism are presenting to the Local Board today, and are both continuing their work advocating for equitable and sustainable spaces in Tamaki Makarau.

