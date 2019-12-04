QLDC Providing Sandbags for Concerned Property Owners

Although rainfall was lower than expected overnight, the latest assessments from Otago Regional Council (ORC) indicate that there is still the potential for low-level flooding in Wānaka CBD, Queenstown CBD, Glenorchy and Kingston; however, this is now anticipated later in the week. Locals are advised to keep monitoring lake levels via the ORC website for the latest information.

Following a further assessment of current weather conditions and lake levels this morning, at this stage Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is progressing with providing sandbags and sand for locals, business and property owners, particularly those on Ardmore Street, who want to take precautionary measures against the risk of flooding in Wānaka.

QLDC is making sand and 1,000 25kg sandbags available in the Wānaka CBD and these resources are available from the Dunmore Street carpark and anyone wishing to use them will need to come along with a shovel and the means to transport them safely back to their property.

QLDC will also be implementing traffic slowing measures along Ardmore Street (between the Lakeside Road roundabout and the Dungarvon Street intersection), Dunmore Street and Helwick Street. Speed will be reduced to 30kmph to ensure safety travel in the wet conditions and while traffic may increase as people collect sand and sandbags.

Currently, the QLDC emergency management team continues to monitor levels for Lake Wakatipu and is assessing the need for a similar precautionary measure of issuing sand and sandbags for other potentially at risk areas. These are the lakefront in the Queenstown CBD, Glenorchy and Kingston. QLDC intends to make a further announcement on this decision before the close of business today.

QLDC also recommends that anyone concerned about being prepared for a flood or other emergency situation refers to the Otago Civil Defence and Emergency Management resources.

A further update is planned by the end of business (5.00pm) today. If conditions change an earlier update will be provided.

