Police seek witnesses following Mairehau assault

Police are investigating following an assault in Mairehau yesterday, 3 December.

Around 5:20pm Police received a report that a woman had been struck in the head by a bottle during an altercation on the corner of Ailsa Street and Riselaw Street.

It is believed the parties involved were unknown to one another, and the female offender left the scene soon after the assault in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to hospital for assessment.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed this assault.

In particular, Police are keen to speak to a cyclist who was observed passing the scene during the assault, and who may have information which can assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 191203/3155.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

