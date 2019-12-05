Surf Lifeguards train for top award



Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s top volunteer Surf Lifeguards are taking part in intense training this weekend at the National Lifeguard School.

Candidates will go through extreme training hoping to gain their Advanced Lifeguard Award - the highest qualification available to lifeguards in New Zealand.

They, along with instructors and mentors, will be heading to Fitzroy Beach Surf Life Saving Club on Friday for a three day course.

The school combines dynamic theory sessions with a number of intensive practical and scenario based activities extending participants both physically and mentally - honing already advanced skills.

“We are fortunate to have a deep pool of exceptional lifeguards patrolling around our coastline. As in previous years, the standard of applicants was very high and we congratulate the 20 lifeguards selected to take part,” National Member Education Manager Brad O’Leary says.

The annual National Lifeguard School will be held at Fitzroy Beach Surf Life Saving Club from Friday, December 6 to Sunday, December 8.

Some of the skills the Surf Lifeguards learn at National Lifeguard School include:

• Navigation through rocky waters and rescues from rocks

• Advanced first aid and patient care

• Identifying stages of drowning

• Recognising the body’s emotional and physical responses to crisis

• Directing rescues while maintaining beach patrols

• Directing search and rescue operations

• Leadership and communication in emergency situations

• Working with emergency agencies.

Candidates for this year’s National Lifeguard School are:

• Jago Dellow, Paekakariki Surf Lifeguards

• Thomas Downs, Paekakariki Surf Lifeguards

• Tarras Rall, Mt. Maunganui Lifeguard Service

• Jake Hoffart, Omanu Surf Life Saving Club

• Ryan Hohneck, Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club

• James Fellows-Ford, Tairua Surf Life Saving Club

• Georgia Eldridge, Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

• Lucy Scown, Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

• Sonia Keepa, Wainui Surf Life Saving Club

• Max Jones, Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club

• Joseph Wilson, Mairangi Bay Surf Life Saving Club

• Rhys Lloyd, Piha Surf Life Saving Club

• Kevin Hill, Ruakaka Surf Life Saving Patrol

• Asher Lambert, Kotuku Surf Life Saving Club

• Brittany Spencer, Nelson Surf Life Saving Club

• Timothy Ball, Oreti Surf Life Saving Club

• Jackson Aluesi, St. Clair Surf Life Saving Club

• Mikayla Garforth, St. Clair Surf Life Saving Club

• Luke Smith, Taylors Mistake Surf Life Saving Club

• Sarah McNaughton, Warrington Surf Life Saving Club.

Instructors and Mentors for this year are:

• Head Instructor – Seth McPhee, Brighton Surf Life Saving Club

• Instructor – Chris Harrison, Ocean Beach Kiwi Surf Life Saving Club

• Instructor – David Clarke, United North Piha Surf Life Saving Club

• Instructor – Adam Fraser, Fitzroy Surf Life Saving Club

• Instructor – Kate Suter, Sumner Surf Life Saving Club

• Instructor – James Lloyd, Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

• Mentor – Tom Denman, Sumner Surf Life Saving Club

• Mentor – Nicholas Wagstaff, Waihi Beach Lifeguard Service

• Mentor – Sophrose London, Otaki Surf Life Saving Club

• Mentor – Toni Cranko, Sumner Surf Life Saving Club.



